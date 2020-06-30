Iaşi pogrom commemoration: Romanian president denounces “acts of unimaginable cruelty”

Iaşi pogrom commemoration: Romanian president denounces "acts of unimaginable cruelty". In a message released to mark 79 years since the Iaşi pogrom of June 28-30 of 1941, president Klaus Iohannis called it "one of the most terrible pogroms of the Second World War" and denounced the "acts of unimaginable cruelty." Up to 13,000 Romanian Jews died "during this collective crime," the (...)