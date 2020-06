Sameday Delivery Firm Leases Nearly 2,300 Sqm In Industrial Park VGP Park Timisoara

Sameday Delivery Firm Leases Nearly 2,300 Sqm In Industrial Park VGP Park Timisoara. Delivery service company Sameday Courier, owned by online retailer eMAG, has leased approximately 2,300 square meters within industrial park VGP Park Timisoara (western Romania), per real estate consultancy firm CBRE. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]