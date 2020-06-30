PSD's Ciolacu: Postponement of July 1 lockdown easing phase, a failure of Liberal Gov't in managing pandemic
Jun 30, 2020
Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that the postponement of the July 1 lockdown easing phase is a failure of the Liberal government in managing the pandemic.
"The postponement of the July 1 lockdown easing phase is a failure of the Liberal government in managing the pandemic. Stop scolding the Romanians, you have been and are anti-role models! The government and Health Minister Tataru blame exclusively the common people for no longer observing social distancing. But they deliberately forget the scandalous public behavior displayed a month ago by the leaders of the National Liberal Party: Orban drinking and smoking at the government headquarters in the company of other officials, and not even now has he learned to put on the mask correctly. [Timisoara mayor] Robu embarked on an electoral circus show at the stadium, kicking about the ball brought by helicopter, in dress shoes and suit, with no distancing and no masks, [Iasi] mayor Chirica and Minister Alexe kicked off the election campaign with hundreds of tent activities, defying even the presidential adage 'you are either cautions or stupid'," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.
He argues that if the new relaxation stage is missed, the moral culprits are the Liberals, not the ordinary Romanians.
"They have not only defied common sense rules, but they have also trodden on the law. And doing so in the midst of a pandemic means leading your people into the abyss," he said.
Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Monday that, with rising new COVID-19 cases, the Technical and Scientific Support Group has decided to postpone the lockdown easing measures that were initially due from July 1.
"We've had an increase in the number of new cases in the past two weeks, there have been two weeks during which intensive care cases have increased, the number of deaths has increased and therefore the experts of the Technical Group recommend the postponement of the new relaxation measures we had for July 1," Tataru told broadcaster Digi24.
Criticising the lack of conservation instinct in "some of our fellow citizens" he recommended them to go see at intensive care units "that one can die in one's thirties and without suffering from any underlying condition." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
