PSD's Ciolacu: Postponement of July 1 lockdown easing phase, a failure of Liberal Gov't in managing pandemic. Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that the postponement of the July 1 lockdown easing phase is a failure of the Liberal government in managing the pandemic. "The postponement of the July 1 lockdown easing phase is a failure of the Liberal government in managing the pandemic. Stop scolding the Romanians, you have been and are anti-role models! The government and Health Minister Tataru blame exclusively the common people for no longer observing social distancing. But they deliberately forget the scandalous public behavior displayed a month ago by the leaders of the National Liberal Party: Orban drinking and smoking at the government headquarters in the company of other officials, and not even now has he learned to put on the mask correctly. [Timisoara mayor] Robu embarked on an electoral circus show at the stadium, kicking about the ball brought by helicopter, in dress shoes and suit, with no distancing and no masks, [Iasi] mayor Chirica and Minister Alexe kicked off the election campaign with hundreds of tent activities, defying even the presidential adage 'you are either cautions or stupid'," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. He argues that if the new relaxation stage is missed, the moral culprits are the Liberals, not the ordinary Romanians. "They have not only defied common sense rules, but they have also trodden on the law. And doing so in the midst of a pandemic means leading your people into the abyss," he said. Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Monday that, with rising new COVID-19 cases, the Technical and Scientific Support Group has decided to postpone the lockdown easing measures that were initially due from July 1. "We've had an increase in the number of new cases in the past two weeks, there have been two weeks during which intensive care cases have increased, the number of deaths has increased and therefore the experts of the Technical Group recommend the postponement of the new relaxation measures we had for July 1," Tataru told broadcaster Digi24. Criticising the lack of conservation instinct in "some of our fellow citizens" he recommended them to go see at intensive care units "that one can die in one's thirties and without suffering from any underlying condition." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu: Implementing regional connectivity projects, positive impact on economic growth in Central, Eastern Europe Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday, through a videoconference system, in the meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the 12 states participating in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), organise by Estonia, which will host in Tallinn, in October, the 5th Three Seas (...)



Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania’s National Defense Strategy for 2020 – 2024, a document submitted by the president Klaus Iohannis. The document (...)



Romania Earmarks RON50M For Export Promotion Program Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment has adopted, through a Minister Order, the implementation of de minimis aid schemes for the export promotion program regarding economic operators’ participation in international fairs and exhibitions (...)



TAROM to operate several commercial flights to/from Greece, as of Wednesday As of Wednesday, 1 July 2020, Romanian Air Transport - TAROM airline will operate several commercial flights (operated without restrictions) to/from Greece, the airline announced on its Facebook page. Thus, flights to/from Athens will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (...)



European Commission Adopts Implementing Regulation To Pave Way For High Capacity 5G Network Infrastructure The Commission on Tuesday adopted the Implementing Regulation on small-area wireless access points, or small antennas, which are crucial for the timely deployment of 5G networks that are delivering high-capacity and increased coverage as well as advanced connection (...)



Iohannis, Michel discuss the future 2021-2027 multiannual budget of the EU and Economic Recovery Plan On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis held a bilateral videoconference consultation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in preparation for the European Council meeting of July 17-18 in Brussels. According to the Presidential Administration, discussions focused on the (...)

