June 30, 2020

GCS: 388 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 26,970
Jun 30, 2020

GCS: 388 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 26,970.

Another 388 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 26,970 on Tuesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). As many as 205 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu: Implementing regional connectivity projects, positive impact on economic growth in Central, Eastern Europe Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday, through a videoconference system, in the meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the 12 states participating in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), organise by Estonia, which will host in Tallinn, in October, the 5th Three Seas (...)

Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania’s National Defense Strategy for 2020 – 2024, a document submitted by the president Klaus Iohannis. The document (...)

Romania Earmarks RON50M For Export Promotion Program Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment has adopted, through a Minister Order, the implementation of de minimis aid schemes for the export promotion program regarding economic operators’ participation in international fairs and exhibitions (...)

TAROM to operate several commercial flights to/from Greece, as of Wednesday As of Wednesday, 1 July 2020, Romanian Air Transport - TAROM airline will operate several commercial flights (operated without restrictions) to/from Greece, the airline announced on its Facebook page. Thus, flights to/from Athens will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (...)

European Commission Adopts Implementing Regulation To Pave Way For High Capacity 5G Network Infrastructure The Commission on Tuesday adopted the Implementing Regulation on small-area wireless access points, or small antennas, which are crucial for the timely deployment of 5G networks that are delivering high-capacity and increased coverage as well as advanced connection (...)

Iohannis, Michel discuss the future 2021-2027 multiannual budget of the EU and Economic Recovery Plan On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis held a bilateral videoconference consultation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in preparation for the European Council meeting of July 17-18 in Brussels. According to the Presidential Administration, discussions focused on the (...)

 

