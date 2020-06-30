Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago

Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago. Leslie Hawke, known in Romania for her relentless work to offer disadvantaged children the chance of early education and to the world as the mother of famous Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke, will leave the helm of the OvidiuRo foundation. "After 20 exhausting and exhilarating years, I know I will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]