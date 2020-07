ING Bank Romania Cuts Mortgage Loan Interest Rate For Customers Opting For Downpayment Of At Least 25%

ING Bank Romania is launching an offer for mortgage loans for customers opting for a downpayment of at least 25%, offering them a 0.5% interest rate cut.