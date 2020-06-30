Survey: Nearly 30% Of SMEs in Romania Expect Their Turnover To Return To Pre-Pandemic Level Until End-2020



Nearly 30% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania expect their turnover to return to a level comparable to last year’s level until the end of 2020, per a survey by the National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or (...)