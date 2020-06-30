ForMin Aurescu: Implementing regional connectivity projects, positive impact on economic growth in Central, Eastern Europe

ForMin Aurescu: Implementing regional connectivity projects, positive impact on economic growth in Central, Eastern Europe. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday, through a videoconference system, in the meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the 12 states participating in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), organise by Estonia, which will host in Tallinn, in October, the 5th Three Seas Initiative Summit, context in which he underscored the further implementation of some major projects of regional connectivity, which shall have "a significant positive impact on economic growth and the labour market in Central and Eastern Europe." Also attending the meeting, as guests, were US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Miguel Berger, as well as Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid, according to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, "the debate also aimed the Three Seas Investment Fund, whose foundations were laid at the 2018 Summit in Bucharest, a fundamental instrument aimed at financing interconnection projects in the Three Seas region." The head of the Romanian diplomacy showed that the implementation of the Three Seas Initiative's priority interconnection projects in the area of transport, energy or digital connectivity could provide important support for the post-pandemic economic recovery. From this perspective, the further implementation of major regional connectivity projects will also have a significant positive impact on economic growth and the labor market in Central and Eastern Europe. Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed Estonia's efforts to prepare for the 5th Summit of the Initiative and the 3rd edition of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum. In this context, he underlined Romania's full support for the substance and success of the events hosted by Estonia in October, in line with strengthening the results of the 2018 Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum in Bucharest, hosted by President Klaus Iohannis. The Romanian Minister mentioned that our country remains actively involved in the development of the 3SI, the President of Romania and the Government working together to fully exploit the potential of this platform and to implement projects and objectives of the Initiative, including an interinstitutional working group coordinated at deputy prime minister level. Moreover, the Romanian diplomacy head also referred to the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the European Union and the United States, essential for the security and prosperity of the two shores of the Atlantic, the 3SI being a concrete instrument to strengthen cooperation in this regard, a positive example of transatlantic cooperation. He also expressed Romania's appreciation for Germany's strong interest and support for the 3SI, which has participated in the Initiative starting with the Summit in Bucharest. Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the potential role of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, in which the Polish Development Bank and Eximbank of Romania participate as founders, in financing interconnection projects in the region, complementary to the use of government or private, European or US funds. In this context, he mentioned the importance of also involving in the Fund other profile banks in the region, as well as European and international financial institutions, together with private investors. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionesc; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

