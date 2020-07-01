Romanian construction mogul gets another contract along Craiova-Pitesti route

Romanian construction mogul gets another contract along Craiova-Pitesti route. The construction companies owned by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade, reportedly won a contract to build another section of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, for some RON 617 million (EUR 127 mln) VAT excluded, according to Economica.net. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]