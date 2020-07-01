Romanian developer pays EUR 15 mln for office building in northern Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, founded by local entrepreneurs Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, bought an office building recently completed in the Aviation area of Bucharest. The investors paid EUR 15 million to local construction company Conarg for the project, (...)