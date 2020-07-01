School-dedicated platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 0.4 mln on crowdfunding platform

Kinderpedia, a management and communication services platform dedicated to kindergartens and schools, will list its shares on SeedBlink, the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the region. The investors will make a EUR 0.4 mln contribution against a 15.4% stake. This puts the firm's value (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]