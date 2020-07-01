Romania’s Hidroelectrica to pour EUR 2.9 bln in new hydropower plant on the Danube

Romania’s Hidroelectrica to pour EUR 2.9 bln in new hydropower plant on the Danube. Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica wants to develop a new hydropower plant on the Danube as part of the country's decarbonization strategy. Company officials have provided only frugal details about this project, but Economica.net concluded that they are speaking about (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]