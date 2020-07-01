Romania's Govt. promises yields of up to 4.75% in bond issue for population

Romania's Govt. promises yields of up to 4.75% in bond issue for population. Romania's Finance Ministry has invited local households to buy Government bonds with maturities of one to five years, which go on sale in July. The coupons attached range between 3.5% for the one-year bonds to 4.75% for five-year bonds, Hotnews.ro reported. There is no limitation in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]