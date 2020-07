Romania sees lowest Baccalaureate success rate in six years

This year's Baccalaureate promotion rate in Romania, before candidates' appeals, is 62.9%, the lowest in the last six years, according to Hotnews.ro. Last year, the rate was 67.2%. In 2011, when the Education Ministry introduced surveillance cameras at the Baccalaureate exam, the pass rate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]