Low Demand Keeps 60,000 Romanian Auto Industry Employees on Furlough. Around 60,000 employees in the Romanian auto industry, accounting for roughly a quarter of the total, remain on furlough due to low demand and lack of orders as production was resumed at a lower pace both locally and across Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]