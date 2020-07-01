President Iohannis: "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade - an elite corps of our army

President Iohannis: "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade - an elite corps of our army. President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the guard units, calling on the military to keep awake the spirit of honor and dignity, as well as the courage that has driven their forefathers. "Today we are celebrating 160 years of history of the guard units, a tradition that began on July 1, 1860, when, following the decree issued by Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the first guard unit in the national military history was established, the 1st Skirmishers Battalion, which is now called the 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guard Brigade. Over time, the soldiers in the guard units have made numerous sacrifices, writing pages of heroism on the battlefields of the Independence War and of the two world conflagrations in which our country participated. The evolution of the Romanian Army's guard units took place in step with the modernization and increase of our armed forces' combat capability, while maintaining their initial mission of participating in the military honors and ceremonies organized at central level," says the head of state in the message conveyed by state councilor Mihai Somordolea. He emphasizes that, at present, the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade demonstrates excellent tactical and specialized training, being able to carry out complex missions, in dynamic conditions and environments. The head of the state welcomes the participation of the servicemen of this brigade in numerous public order missions, in support of the structures of the Ministry of the Interior and to the benefit of the citizens, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected Romania in recent months. "Dear soldiers of the 'Mihai Viteazul' 30th Guards Brigade, you represent an elite corps of our army and bring together perfect professionals - worthy and responsible citizens of modern and democratic Romania," Iohannis said in his message. He recalls that he decorated the battle flag of the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guards Brigade with the Order of "Military Virtue" in the rank of Commander with peace insignia, for the military, as a recognition of the value and contribution to the Romanian Army missions. "I am convinced that you will continue to support the efforts to strengthen our country's strategic profile within the European Union and NATO. I am calling on you to keep awake the spirit of honor and dignity, as well as the courage that has driven your forefathers. Respect and honor the role models they represented and continue to carry out your assigned missions with professionalism! I congratulate you and wish you zest for work, professional and personal satisfactions, and good health alongside your families! Many happy returns!," President Iohannis further conveys. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ford Romania Will Not Extend Definite-Term Contracts For Some 200 Employees In Context Of COVID-19 Pandemic Ford Romania will not extend the employment contracts concluded for a definite period of time, as the European automotive market continues its contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.



INTERVIEW ForMin Aurescu: Romanian support to Ukraine completely disinterested, free of all political connotation The humanitarian support provided by Romania to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, in accordance with the 'Team Europe' concept launched by the EU, responds to the need for bilateral and multilateral solidarity, is disinterested, directed to the citizens of these states and these actions have (...)



Bear cub shot dead in popular Romanian mountain resort A friendly bear cub was shot dead by a hunter in the mountain resort of Predeal, in Brasov county, with the consent of the Ministry of Environment, Digi24 reported. The ministry's spokesperson said that relocating the bear was not a solution anymore, as the animal got used to staying close to (...)



Lender BRCI Re-Enters Financial Retail Market Romanian lender Banca Romana de Credite si Investitii (BRCI) is re-entering the financial retail market and opening its first new unit, in Galati.



Gov't amends COVID-19 lockdown decision to allow for 10 people to practice together outdoors The government on Wednesday amended its decision on the state of alert to introduce new measures of physical distancing and health safety that include increasing from 6 to 10 the number of people practicing sports outdoors as a group, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister (...)



"Rebuilding Romania" - National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan (summary) The Government is set to present, on Wednesday, the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, in an event that will be attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet. We are presenting the summary of the document titled "Rebuilding (...)



Mediclim Gets EUR1M Loan From ING Bank To Equip, Commission Seven COVID-19 Testing Laboratories ING Bank Romania has granted a loan of EUR1 million to laboratory equipment and reactors distributor Mediclim to enable the latter to equip and put into operation seven molecular biology laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

