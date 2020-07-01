Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies

Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies. Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan to be presented on Wednesday afternoon, July 1. The document has already reached the local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]