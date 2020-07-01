 
July 1, 2020

Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies.

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan to be presented on Wednesday afternoon, July 1. The document has already reached the local (...)

Ford Romania Will Not Extend Definite-Term Contracts For Some 200 Employees In Context Of COVID-19 Pandemic Ford Romania will not extend the employment contracts concluded for a definite period of time, as the European automotive market continues its contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

INTERVIEW ForMin Aurescu: Romanian support to Ukraine completely disinterested, free of all political connotation The humanitarian support provided by Romania to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, in accordance with the 'Team Europe' concept launched by the EU, responds to the need for bilateral and multilateral solidarity, is disinterested, directed to the citizens of these states and these actions have (...)

Bear cub shot dead in popular Romanian mountain resort A friendly bear cub was shot dead by a hunter in the mountain resort of Predeal, in Brasov county, with the consent of the Ministry of Environment, Digi24 reported. The ministry's spokesperson said that relocating the bear was not a solution anymore, as the animal got used to staying close to (...)

Lender BRCI Re-Enters Financial Retail Market Romanian lender Banca Romana de Credite si Investitii (BRCI) is re-entering the financial retail market and opening its first new unit, in Galati.

Gov't amends COVID-19 lockdown decision to allow for 10 people to practice together outdoors The government on Wednesday amended its decision on the state of alert to introduce new measures of physical distancing and health safety that include increasing from 6 to 10 the number of people practicing sports outdoors as a group, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister (...)

"Rebuilding Romania" - National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan (summary) The Government is set to present, on Wednesday, the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, in an event that will be attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet. We are presenting the summary of the document titled "Rebuilding (...)

Mediclim Gets EUR1M Loan From ING Bank To Equip, Commission Seven COVID-19 Testing Laboratories ING Bank Romania has granted a loan of EUR1 million to laboratory equipment and reactors distributor Mediclim to enable the latter to equip and put into operation seven molecular biology laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

 

