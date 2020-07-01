Draft law introducing fines for workplace discrimination passes Romanian Parliament vote
The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making chamber of the Romanian Parliament, adopted on June 30 a draft law banning any type of direct or indirect discrimination or the dismissal of employees based on criteria such as on race, citizenship, ethnicity, skin color, language, religion, (...)
