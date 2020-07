Romania’s famous mountain road Transfagarasan reopens for traffic

Romania’s famous mountain road Transfagarasan reopens for traffic. Travelers can enjoy Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfagarasan starting Wednesday, July 1. The section between Piscul Negru and Balea Cascada (km 104 + 000 - km 130 + 800) reopened for traffic at 08:00 on July 1, according to the National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]