Romania Economic Relaunch Plan: EUR25,000 Grants For Companies, EUR500/Employee For Telework

Romania Economic Relaunch Plan: EUR25,000 Grants For Companies, EUR500/Employee For Telework. The economic relaunch plan proposed by Romania’s liberal government stipulates grants worth EUR25,000 for companies hiring youths and the stimulation of telework by granting EUR500 to each employee for the purchase of IT equipment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]