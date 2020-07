Report: Nuclearelectrica, Banca Transilvania Meet FTSE Russell Liquidity Criteria In June, A Prerequisite For Promotion To Secondary Emerging Market

Report: Nuclearelectrica, Banca Transilvania Meet FTSE Russell Liquidity Criteria In June, A Prerequisite For Promotion To Secondary Emerging Market. Analysts with BT Capital Partners, part of Banca Transilvania financial group, said in a report drafted on July 1, 2020 that nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica and lender Banca Transilvania met the FTSE Russell liquidity requirements in June for promotion to a new superior league in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]