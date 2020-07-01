GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 326 to 27,296

Another 326 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 27,296 on Wednesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). As many as 222 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 20,749 were discharged from hospital; of these, 19,314 were declared cured and 1,435 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus. To date, 722,697 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob , editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]