Orban: National Investment Plan - ambitious, implementation tools will be in place within a month. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan is an ambitious document and asked ministers to draft normative acts by the end of the week so that the tools for its implementation are available within a month. "This plan will change Romania's development strategy, it will change the vision on the way Romania must develop, modernize, increase its international competitiveness and I am convinced that through this National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan we will we manage to ensure an accelerated development of Romania, an economic growth based on sustainable pillars," Orban, said at the beginning of the government meeting. He asked the ministers to complete all the draft normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the program. "The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of European Funds, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue to be engaged in ensuring the adoption of decisions favorable to Romania at European level and in all procedures carried out at European level from approvals of state aid schemes, also, in all procedures necessary to access European funds that can be at Romania's disposal. Moreover, Mr. [Finance] Minister Citu, the identification of additional resources from institutional lenders in order to ensure the financial support for this ambitious program. (...) By the end of the week, all the draft normative acts must be elaborated and sent on the approval circuit of the ministries, so that within one month we should have all the tools for the implementation of the investment and economic recovery program, dubbed 'Rebuilding Romania', whereas in fact we are modernizing it," Orban said. The Prime Minister said that President Klaus Iohannis, members of the Cabinet, representatives of diplomatic missions will participate in the presentation of the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]