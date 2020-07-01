 
Romaniapress.com

July 1, 2020

Orban: National Investment Plan - ambitious, implementation tools will be in place within a month
Jul 1, 2020

Orban: National Investment Plan - ambitious, implementation tools will be in place within a month.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan is an ambitious document and asked ministers to draft normative acts by the end of the week so that the tools for its implementation are available within a month. "This plan will change Romania's development strategy, it will change the vision on the way Romania must develop, modernize, increase its international competitiveness and I am convinced that through this National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan we will we manage to ensure an accelerated development of Romania, an economic growth based on sustainable pillars," Orban, said at the beginning of the government meeting. He asked the ministers to complete all the draft normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the program. "The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of European Funds, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue to be engaged in ensuring the adoption of decisions favorable to Romania at European level and in all procedures carried out at European level from approvals of state aid schemes, also, in all procedures necessary to access European funds that can be at Romania's disposal. Moreover, Mr. [Finance] Minister Citu, the identification of additional resources from institutional lenders in order to ensure the financial support for this ambitious program. (...) By the end of the week, all the draft normative acts must be elaborated and sent on the approval circuit of the ministries, so that within one month we should have all the tools for the implementation of the investment and economic recovery program, dubbed 'Rebuilding Romania', whereas in fact we are modernizing it," Orban said. The Prime Minister said that President Klaus Iohannis, members of the Cabinet, representatives of diplomatic missions will participate in the presentation of the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ford Romania Will Not Extend Definite-Term Contracts For Some 200 Employees In Context Of COVID-19 Pandemic Ford Romania will not extend the employment contracts concluded for a definite period of time, as the European automotive market continues its contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

INTERVIEW ForMin Aurescu: Romanian support to Ukraine completely disinterested, free of all political connotation The humanitarian support provided by Romania to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, in accordance with the 'Team Europe' concept launched by the EU, responds to the need for bilateral and multilateral solidarity, is disinterested, directed to the citizens of these states and these actions have (...)

Bear cub shot dead in popular Romanian mountain resort A friendly bear cub was shot dead by a hunter in the mountain resort of Predeal, in Brasov county, with the consent of the Ministry of Environment, Digi24 reported. The ministry's spokesperson said that relocating the bear was not a solution anymore, as the animal got used to staying close to (...)

Lender BRCI Re-Enters Financial Retail Market Romanian lender Banca Romana de Credite si Investitii (BRCI) is re-entering the financial retail market and opening its first new unit, in Galati.

Gov't amends COVID-19 lockdown decision to allow for 10 people to practice together outdoors The government on Wednesday amended its decision on the state of alert to introduce new measures of physical distancing and health safety that include increasing from 6 to 10 the number of people practicing sports outdoors as a group, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister (...)

"Rebuilding Romania" - National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan (summary) The Government is set to present, on Wednesday, the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, in an event that will be attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet. We are presenting the summary of the document titled "Rebuilding (...)

Mediclim Gets EUR1M Loan From ING Bank To Equip, Commission Seven COVID-19 Testing Laboratories ING Bank Romania has granted a loan of EUR1 million to laboratory equipment and reactors distributor Mediclim to enable the latter to equip and put into operation seven molecular biology laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |