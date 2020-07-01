Ţinutul Buzăului Geopark initiates procedures to become second UNESCO-accredited geopark in Romania
Jul 1, 2020
Ţinutul Buzăului Geopark has initiated the procedures to become the second location in Romania to be designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark. The accreditation process could take a year, according to News.ro. Ţara Haţegului Geopark is currently the only such location in Romania accredited by UNESCO. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]