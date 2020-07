Mediclim Gets EUR1M Loan From ING Bank To Equip, Commission Seven COVID-19 Testing Laboratories

Mediclim Gets EUR1M Loan From ING Bank To Equip, Commission Seven COVID-19 Testing Laboratories. ING Bank Romania has granted a loan of EUR1 million to laboratory equipment and reactors distributor Mediclim to enable the latter to equip and put into operation seven molecular biology laboratories for COVID-19 testing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]