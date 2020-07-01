Gov't amends COVID-19 lockdown decision to allow for 10 people to practice together outdoors

Gov't amends COVID-19 lockdown decision to allow for 10 people to practice together outdoors. The government on Wednesday amended its decision on the state of alert to introduce new measures of physical distancing and health safety that include increasing from 6 to 10 the number of people practicing sports outdoors as a group, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday. "A government decision was proposed and adopted, amending the decision on the state of alert. Thus, new measures are introduced for the observance of the rules of physical distancing and health safety. Thus, the number of people who can practice outdoor sports in groups has been increased from 6 to 10," Danca said after a government meeting. He said that training activities and workshops are allowed if attendance is capped at 20 people. "Also, activities for the public peace and defence staff are regulated where attendance will not exceed 200 people are regulated. Events conducted by the diplomatic corps will have to follow the rule of a 4-meter physical distance between participants," said Danca. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]