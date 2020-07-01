Over 10-km-long queue of lorries at border with Bulgaria

Over 10-km-long queue of lorries at border with Bulgaria. Articulated lorries waiting to leave Romania and enter Bulgaria through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint form a queue of over ten kilometers on the first lane of National Road 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu and have to wait almost three hours for border control. "In the last 24 hours, at the exit from Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint with Bulgaria, a number of 1,189 vehicles were recorded. The waiting time is high. This situation is determined by the presence a large number of lorries at the border control corroborated by the fact that the Bulgarian authorities check whether the drivers paid the road fines imposed on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, and on the Bulgarian side of the bridge works were carried out on the asphalt surface," the spokesperson of the Giurgiu Border Police, Alina Cocoru, told AGERPRES on Wednesday. At the exit from Romania traffic is carried out on five lines and lorries have to wait 160 minutes until the border control is carried out, and at the entry into the country traffic takes place on six lines and the lorries have to wait about 50 minutes for crossing the border. In the case of cars, the waiting time for border control is 30 minutes both at the entrance to Romania and at the exit from the country through Giurgiu-Ruse, and the traffic is on four and three lines, respectively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]