"Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj-Napoca resumes tourist charter flights to foreign, Romanian destinations. "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj-Napoca announces that it is resuming charter flights to several holiday destinations in Greece, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, but also in Romania. "As of today, July 1, 2020, the tourist charter flights are resumed from Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport, to 9 holiday destinations from 5 countries: Greece, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey and Romania. The first tourist flight of the 2020 summer season was operated this morning by Greek operator Aegean Airlines, to the destination of Crete-Heraklion in Greece. Tourists who want to spend their vacation in Greece have the opportunity to choose from the following destinations: Corfu, Crete-Heraklion, Crete-Chania, Skiathos and Zakynthos," reads a release the Cluj airport issued on Wednesday. The flights from Cluj airport are operated by eight airlines. "Also, from Cluj airport there will be flights to tourist destinations in North Africa, such as Hurghada - Egypt, and Enfidha - Tunisia, and for the tourists who want to spend their holidays in Turkey, there will be direct flights to Antalya. For those who choose to spend their holidays on the Romanian coast this year, Tarom airline will operate Cluj-Constanta flights, starting July 16. With the reintroduction of flights to Constanta, Cluj residents will be able to reach the seaside much faster, the flight's duration being one hour. The tourist flights are operated by 8 airlines: Tarom, Air Bucharest, Animawings, Corendon, Freebird, Aegean, Ellinair and Fly Egypt," the release reads. According to the quoted source, passengers must show up at the airport check-in desks three hours before the flight and comply with the measures imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]