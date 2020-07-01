Hagag Development Europe receives urban planning certification for the restoration of Stirbey Palace

Hagag Development Europe receives urban planning certification for the restoration of Stirbey Palace. 20 million euros will be invested in the restoration, consolidation and refurbishment of the historic monument building Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe received the urban planning certificate in to order to move forward with the building permit that will authorize execution of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]