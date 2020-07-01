 
Romaniapress.com

July 1, 2020

Hagag Development Europe receives urban planning certification for the restoration of Stirbey Palace
Jul 1, 2020

Hagag Development Europe receives urban planning certification for the restoration of Stirbey Palace.

20 million euros will be invested in the restoration, consolidation and refurbishment of the historic monument building Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe received the urban planning certificate in to order to move forward with the building permit that will authorize execution of (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Zuckerman: US remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania's sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper, the US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Thursday at the (...)

EFSI Mobilized EUR514B In Additional Investment Across The EU Since July 2015 The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) has mobilized EUR514 billion in additional investment across the EU since July 2015 -- reaching its target half a year before the end of the initiative, the European Commission (...)

UPDATE/Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship" and pointed out that the United States will always have "a strategic ally and a firm friend" in (...)

Orban: Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US, will act to intensify relationship Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Romania will continue to act to intensify relations with the United States. "I can assure you that Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US and a country deeply attached to the consolidation of the transatlantic relationship, both in (...)

Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship." "Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral (...)

TAROM resumes flights to Moldova Romania's national airline TAROM on Thursday resumed regular flights from Bucharest to Chisinau, Moldova, and back, with a frequency of 4 flights per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company announced on its Facebook page. "The flights will be carried out under maximum (...)

Ciolacu: PNL Gov't produces 600,000 unemployed The interim president of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government produces 600,000 unemployed, and in a few months "the liberals destroy everything that had been gained in 3 years with PSD". "The PNL (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |