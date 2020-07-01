 
Romaniapress.com

July 1, 2020

PM Orban says economic recovery plan follows model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, competitiveness
Jul 1, 2020

PM Orban says economic recovery plan follows model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, competitiveness.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that a model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, know-how transfer, increased competitiveness and productivity was followed when devising the government's national plan for investment and economic recovery. "The economic recovery programme that we have called ‘Rebuilding Romania' is an investment and support programme for Romania's economic development. The President has already made a clear reference to changing Romania's economic development model. We are following a model that is based on investment, based on digitisation, based on innovation, on technology transfer, based on increasing competitiveness, on increasing productivity, based on increasing the capacity of Romanian companies to face global competition, based on significant growth in exports. The programme that we have devised, together with the President of Romania, the President's team, the government team, all our partners in the business community, in the professional organisations, has tried to take into account the problems that Romania is facing, problems that were mostly exacerbated by the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic, "Orban told the unveiling of the "Rebuilding Romania. A National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Zuckerman: US remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania's sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper, the US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Thursday at the (...)

EFSI Mobilized EUR514B In Additional Investment Across The EU Since July 2015 The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) has mobilized EUR514 billion in additional investment across the EU since July 2015 -- reaching its target half a year before the end of the initiative, the European Commission (...)

UPDATE/Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship" and pointed out that the United States will always have "a strategic ally and a firm friend" in (...)

Orban: Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US, will act to intensify relationship Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Romania will continue to act to intensify relations with the United States. "I can assure you that Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US and a country deeply attached to the consolidation of the transatlantic relationship, both in (...)

Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship." "Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral (...)

TAROM resumes flights to Moldova Romania's national airline TAROM on Thursday resumed regular flights from Bucharest to Chisinau, Moldova, and back, with a frequency of 4 flights per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company announced on its Facebook page. "The flights will be carried out under maximum (...)

Ciolacu: PNL Gov't produces 600,000 unemployed The interim president of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government produces 600,000 unemployed, and in a few months "the liberals destroy everything that had been gained in 3 years with PSD". "The PNL (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |