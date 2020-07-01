PM Orban says economic recovery plan follows model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, competitiveness

PM Orban says economic recovery plan follows model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, competitiveness. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that a model based on investment, digitisation, innovation, know-how transfer, increased competitiveness and productivity was followed when devising the government's national plan for investment and economic recovery. "The economic recovery programme that we have called ‘Rebuilding Romania' is an investment and support programme for Romania's economic development. The President has already made a clear reference to changing Romania's economic development model. We are following a model that is based on investment, based on digitisation, based on innovation, on technology transfer, based on increasing competitiveness, on increasing productivity, based on increasing the capacity of Romanian companies to face global competition, based on significant growth in exports. The programme that we have devised, together with the President of Romania, the President's team, the government team, all our partners in the business community, in the professional organisations, has tried to take into account the problems that Romania is facing, problems that were mostly exacerbated by the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic, "Orban told the unveiling of the "Rebuilding Romania. A National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]