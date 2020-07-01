ForMin Aurescu: Pandemic interrupted numerous processes but it certainly accelerated digitalization

ForMin Aurescu: Pandemic interrupted numerous processes but it certainly accelerated digitalization. Bucharest, July 1 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu stated on Wednesday, in an international videoconference, that the pandemic interrupted numerous processes, "but it certainly accelerated the digitalization". According to a Foreign Ministry release, Minister Aurescu participated in the International Conference dedicated to the digital response to the COVID-19 pandemic, together with his counterparts from 60 states. The meeting was initiated by Estonia and Singapore, countries with recognized experience in the field of e-government, in order to discuss the concrete prospects of reducing the digital divide and strengthening global cohesion in the context of the pandemic, using innovative and flexible solutions. Discussions focused on the role of digital technology in stimulating economic recovery and overcoming social fractures, both nationally and at European and global level, by finding multilateral solutions. Minister Aurescu emphasized the importance of digitalization for overcoming crises as efficiently and quickly as possible, as well as the need to develop digital services in public administration and, at the same time, citizens' information technology skills and Romania's specific objectives in the field. "The pandemic has disrupted many processes, but it has certainly accelerated digitalization, which is a priority for the EU, including the Romanian Government. This is why Romania is an active member, including in regional platforms such as the Three Seas Initiative, which promotes the reduction of the connectivity gap, including the digital one. (...) Romania's digital transformation aims to debureaucratize, strengthen our resilience and increase the attractiveness for foreign investors. Also, the citizens will be thus more satisfied with the public services, which will contribute to the consolidation of the social contract on which the democracy is based", Bogdan Aurescu underlined during the conference. During the conference, a global declaration on the digital response to the COVID-19 pandemic was launched, which was also joined by Romania. It provides for the rapid strengthening of digital capabilities in health systems, the provision of a more secure digital space, the construction of modern e-government systems, the provision of cost-effective connectivity in any area of the world, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the freedom of the Internet, the stimulation of online commerce, the improvement of digital skills and literacy, as well as the reorientation of financial resources to support the digital transformation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

