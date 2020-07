EBRD, EIB extend EUR 12.5 mln financing for Romanian farmers

EBRD, EIB extend EUR 12.5 mln financing for Romanian farmers. Romanian non-bank financial institution Agricover Credit IFN, a subsidiary of Agricover Holding, received EUR 12.5 million in financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The new funds will enable Agricover Credit IFN to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]