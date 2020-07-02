Romania’s Liberals promise EUR 100 bln public investments in the next ten years

Romania's Liberal Government promises EUR 100 billion public investments over the next ten years, according to the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan unveiled on July 1. The GDP per capita calculated in real terms, at purchasing power parity PPP, would increase to 87% of the EU27 (...)