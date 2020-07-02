CBRE advises Sameday the lease of a 2,300 sq m area in VGP Park Timisoara, amid fast growing courier market

CBRE advises Sameday the lease of a 2,300 sq m area in VGP Park Timisoara, amid fast growing courier market. The stock of industrial spaces in Romania, of which 15% are in the western area, will reach 5 million sq m milestone in 2020 CBRE has traded over 25,000 sq m of industrial spaces in Timiș, Arad and Bihor counties, in the last year The market of industrial spaces continues... The post CBRE (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]