RO reformist party USR criticizes Liberals’ Economic Relaunch Plan

RO reformist party USR criticizes Liberals’ Economic Relaunch Plan. Romanian reformist party USR has called the Government's Economic Relaunch program "a salad of subsidies financed by taxpayers, combined with the eternal promise of investments." The party and its partner PLUS are expected to partner the Liberals in forming the parliamentary majority after (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]