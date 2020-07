Benvenuti Expects 40% Decline in Turnover and RON10M Loss in 2020

Benvenuti Expects 40% Decline in Turnover and RON10M Loss in 2020. Benvenuti, one of the leading footwear retailers in Romania, expects a turnover of RON83 million this year, nearly 40% lower than in 2019, the lowest since 2013. The company is also bracing for a RON10 million after a RON5.4 profit last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]