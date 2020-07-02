Zuckerman: US remains committed to improving the rule of law in RomaniaBucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania's sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper, the US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Thursday at the (...)
TAROM resumes flights to MoldovaRomania's national airline TAROM on Thursday resumed regular flights from Bucharest to Chisinau, Moldova, and back, with a frequency of 4 flights per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company announced on its Facebook page.
"The flights will be carried out under maximum (...)
Ciolacu: PNL Gov't produces 600,000 unemployedThe interim president of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government produces 600,000 unemployed, and in a few months "the liberals destroy everything that had been gained in 3 years with PSD".
"The PNL (...)