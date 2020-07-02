General Border Police Inspectorate: 1,543 incoming travelers put into quarantine/isolation in the past 24 hours

General Border Police Inspectorate: 1,543 incoming travelers put into quarantine/isolation in the past 24 hours. Approximately 88,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 35,7000 means of transport (of which 14,300 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Thursday. According to IGPF, there were approximately 47,200 people by 19,000 means of transport on the inbound, and 41,000 people by 16,200 means of transport on the outbound. Roughly 46,100 people and 21,200 means of transport (7,900 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 25,200 travelers and 12,000 means of transport coming to Romania. Following additional checks performed on the second line, 1,543 people were sent for isolation/quarantine at home by special staff of the Public Health Directorate. The main crossing points (PTF) where such measures were ordered are: PTF Nadlac I - 208 (of whom 86 on foot); PTF Bors - 282; PTF Nadlac II - 732; PTF Petea - 192; PTF Varsand - 4. Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 36 misdeeds (21 infractions and 15 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 32,700 lei. Fines of over 6,300 lei were also issued. 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 14 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]