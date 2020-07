Bucharest riders can rent Lime e-scooters using the Uber app

Bucharest riders can rent Lime e-scooters using the Uber app. Ridesharing service Uber has partnered with electric scooter rental company Lime to make the e-scooters available for booking directly in the Uber app. The option is available in Bucharest and adds to alternatives such as UberX, Uber Select, and Green. Riders using the Uber app will see (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]