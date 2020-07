McDonald’s Seeks To Hire 700 People At Its Romanian Restaurants

McDonald’s Seeks To Hire 700 People At Its Romanian Restaurants. Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates McDonald’s restaurant chain, is carrying out a recruitment campaign across Romania, offering over 700 jobs in the 26 towns and cities in which it operates, among which Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Piatra Neamt, Pitesti, Focsani, Satu Mare, Oradea (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]