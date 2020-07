Romania's Electricity Market Seen Nearing RON42B in 2020

Romania's Electricity Market Seen Nearing RON42B in 2020. Romania's electricity market, including production, transport, trade and distribution, is estimated to near RON42 billion this year, after an estimated RON41 billion in 2019 and over RON40billion in 2018, an analysis by KeysFin showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]