July 2, 2020

Jul 2, 2020

Sibiu Philharmonic Orchestra, first in Romania with mobile application.

The Sibiu Philharmonic Orchestra is the first in Romania to launch on Saturday an application for mobile devices that music lovers can use to listen to recordings of older concerts or watch live broadcasts of events organised in the city. Along with this launch, a new www.filarmonicasibiu.ro platform will be presented. "The lockdown has impelled us even more in our quest to offer this alternative to the public. Thus, as well as being a modern our cultural offer also is a bridge between us and those for whom we exist. It is a new step towards a normality that we all want," spokesperson for the Sibiu Philharmonic Orchestra Laurentiu Straut is quoted as saying in a press statement. According to the statement, the "Filarmonica Sibiu App" can be used to buy tickets online and to watch video broadcasts. Spectators will also be able to save in their own calendar, directly from the application, the events they want to attend, receive real-time notifications on changes in the performance hours and get to know the members of the orchestra. The application is connected and will provide direct access to the orchestra's official Facebook, Youtube and Instagram pages. A special section is dedicated to the youngest music lovers titled "Pentru cei mici" (For the Little Ones). "Filarmonica Sibiu App" is available both in Google Play and Apple Store. Also on Saturday, the www.filarmonicasibiu.ro platform will be adjusted to the new technological trends and get correlated with the "Filarmonica Sibiu App" application. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

