GCS: 450 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania bring total cases count to 27.726



Another 450 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 27,746 on Thursday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). As many as 237 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)