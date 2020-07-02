Three Romanians among professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences



Three Romanians among professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Three Romanians are among the 819 artists and filmmakers invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to join the organization in 2020, News.ro reported quoting Variety.com. The three are producer Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, who worked on films such as A Mere Breath and Chuck (...)