Accor Announces New Ibis Hotel Near The Future Terminal 2 Of Henri Coanda International Airport. Accor Group has signed a management agreement with Alexandra Residence Design to open a 144-room ibis hotel, by end-2022, in the vicinity of the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coanda (Otopeni) international airport, per a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]