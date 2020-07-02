 
Romaniapress.com

July 2, 2020

Drought in Romania affects 34,647 farmers, 1.168 million hectares
Jul 2, 2020

Drought in Romania affects 34,647 farmers, 1.168 million hectares.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros announced on Thursday that 34,647 farmers, who own 1.168 million hectares of crops established last autumn, have reported losses due to extreme drought, and compensations will be paid to agricultural producers in early September. "A synthesis of the reports drawn up by those who worked in the emergency management boards has been completed and today we have official figures. A number of 34,647 farmers have been affected, and the affected area is 1,168,000 hectares under crops established in autumn. A draft emergency ordinance for the establishment of this aid scheme has been finalised at the ministry level and has been pre-notified to the European Commission. The provisions of the EU guidelines on state aid in the agricultural and forestry sector and in rural areas have been taken into account and we expect them to be included in the budget revision so that we may make payments in early September," said Oros at a news conference. According to him, the amount of payments per hectare established for wheat is 925 lei, for rye 925 lei, triticale - 805 lei, barley - 912 lei, two-row barley - 951 lei, oats - 772 lei and rapeseed - 1,002 lei. Oros said that more than 70% of the area affected by drought was cultivated under wheat, and applications will may be submitted to APIA from August 14. "Requests to APIA centres are submitted from August 14, and payments will be made via APIA because they have a very good database, they are the most objective (...)," said Oros. The total amount allocated from the national budget for the payment of compensations is 1.15 billion lei. According to the agrometeorological forecast issued by the National Weather Administration (ANM) for July 3-9 for the non-irrigated maize crop, the water supply on the soil 0-100 cm deep will be within satisfactory limits, close to optimal and optimal in Maramures, Transylvania, Crisana and Oltenia, most of Muntenia, Banat and Moldavia, and on smaller areas in central and southwestern Dobrogea. There will be soil moisture deficits (moderate, strong and extreme pedological drought) on large agricultural areas in Dobrogea, locally in the east and northeast of Muntenia, as well as on smaller areas in southeastern Moldavia and northwestern Banat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Lactalis Closes Floreni, Vatra Dornei Plants; Continues To Produce LaDorna Dairy Products At Albalact, Covalact Plants Lactalis Group has decided to close its Romanian Floreni and Vatra Dornei factories, in the portfolio of the company Dorna Lactate, but will continue to produce LaDorna-branded dairy products at its two other Romanian factories, namely, the Albalact plant in Oiejdea (Alba County) and the (...)

Blue Air airline extends its call centre's Friday, weekend opening hours Blue Air airline is extending its call centre's Friday and weekend opening hours, as it has resumed regular flights to 29 destinations since the beginning of July, the company announced on Friday. "Unfortunately, this is half the number of destinations originally planned due to the (...)

German Ambassador: Commission's proposal to link EU spending with rule of law, transparency and confidence-building measure The Commission's proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure, Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said on Friday, and Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Romania is not against (...)

Romanian short film selected for Cannes' Cinà©fondation Contraindicatii (Contraindications), the short film directed by Romanian Lucia Chicos, a student at the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest, was selected in the CinÃ©fondation section of the Cannes Film Festival. The CinÃ©fondation Selection showcases short films (...)

Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases remains above 400, total surpasses 28,000 On Friday, July 3, officials reported 420 new coronavirus cases, out of 12,371 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 28,166. Of the confirmed cases, 20,432 patients were discharged: 19,545 have recovered, while 887 asymptomatic (...)

Iohannis: Schools' ability to provide education through online means - a key prerequisite for the future The ability of schools to provide education through online means is a key prerequisite for the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a message presented on the occasion of the 'Teleschool' Gala. "In the future, maintaining the connection between students and school remains (...)

GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 420 to 28,166 Another 420 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 28,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. As many as 224 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |