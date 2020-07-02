Code Orange for floods on Prut River until Saturday evening

Code Orange for floods on Prut River until Saturday evening. Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - The Apele Romane (Romanian Waters) teams are transiting the flood previously formed on the Prut River on the sectors downstream of the Stanca-Costesti accumulation and are monitoring the dammed areas, given that the Code Orange on the Prut River is extended from today, 13:00, until Saturday, 24:00, the Apele Romane National Administration (ANAR) announced on Thursday. "The lines of defence, respectively the dammed areas, corresponding to the counties of Iasi, Vaslui and Galati, are monitored by the Romanian Waters. No special problems are signaled", the release mentioned. At the same time, a Code Yellow for floods is issued in river basins Viseu, Iza, Tur, Somes, Crasna, Crisul Negru, Crisul Alb, Mures, Bega Veche, Bega, Timis, Barzava, Caras, Nera and Prut. "Starting today, July 2, at 14:00, and until Saturday, at 24:00, due to the heavy rainfall forecast, the relevant authority announces that there will be possible exceedances of the attention quotas (Code Yellow). During this period, there may be significant torrents and streams, rapid floods on small rivers with possible effects of local floods and increases in flows and levels on some rivers in the river basins mentioned," the statement said. ANAR representatives recommend that the population follow the instructions of the authorities. "During this period, people should avoid carrying out activities in the area of watercourses under warning. It is also forbidden to cross watercourses through warning areas. People must understand that their life and safety are the most important," said Ervin Molnar, the ANAR director general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta BÄƒnciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]