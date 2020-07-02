 
Films, concerts, arts exhibitions at weekend at Street Delivery.

Rooftop film screenings, concerts in gardens, art openings in block stairways will take place this weekend in Bucharest, at Street Delivery, according to a press statement from organisers, the Romanian Guild of Architects (OAR). "Street Delivery is being held under pandemic circumstances. As 2020 is an atypical year, this year's edition will be a special one as well: at the July 3-5 weekend, the manifesto event - uninterrupted since 2006 - becomes a jigsaw puzzle of projects spread through the neighborhoods of Bucharest. Film screenings on rooftops, garden concerts, neighbourhood murals, urban interventions, bicycle tourism, post-isolation workshops, art openings in block stairways and open balconies, as well as many other forms of civic resilience will find their place and people in a Bucharest of ReSolutions. The crisis triggered by the pandemic has provided us the opportunity to reveal the best ideas for increasing the quality of life at the micro, community level," OAR points out. According to OAR, the civil society is starting to take more and more seriously the role of managing its neighbourhoods, the public space of the city, thus, changes that had already begun latently were boosted by the crisis. Some projects stand out: ASOP (ReSolutions beyond trimming), the series of projects that propose improvements in their neighbourhoods - Baba Novac, Vatra Luminoasa, and also Carol-Filaret, with the highlighting of the heritage complex in the Carol Park area and then the cluster of projects for a better integration of the River of Dambovita with the life of the city. The Ion Mincu memorial house, one of the few examples of good practice in restoration in our country, will open its doors again this year to visitors, but this time only virtually: we are launching the virtual tour of Casa Mincu together with Augmented Space Agency on July 04 @ Street Delivery. Also in connection with the idea of urban experience at micro, community level, comes the series of discussions: Daily life in Bucharest. Neighbourhoods - architect Dorothee Hasnas, curator - the Romanian Guild of Architects," says OAR. Street Delivery 2020 - ReSolutions for the city! is an event organised by the Carturesti Foundation and OAR, a project funded by OAR under #TimbrulDeArhitectura. In 2020, Street Delivery will take place in ten cities: Bucharest, Timisoara, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Baia Mare, Bacau, Craiova, Sibiu, Oradea, Chisinau. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

