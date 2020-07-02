European Commission approves 4 billion lei scheme to back Romanian companies affected by pandemic

European Commission approves 4 billion lei scheme to back Romanian companies affected by pandemic. On Thursday, the European Commission approved a scheme worth four billion lei (approximately 800 million euros) to support Romanian companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, informs a press release of the EU Executive. The scheme was approved under the Temporary Framework on State Aid. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]