July 2, 2020

Ciolacu: PNL Gov't produces 600,000 unemployed
Jul 2, 2020

The interim president of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government produces 600,000 unemployed, and in a few months "the liberals destroy everything that had been gained in 3 years with PSD". "The PNL Government produces 600,000 unemployed. In a few months, the liberals destroy everything that had been gained in 3 years with PSD. Official statistics tell us that over 628,000 employment contracts ended permanently in three months of pandemic (March 16 - June 17). Here is the bill for the incompetence of the Iohannis-Orban team in effectively supporting the economy. Practically, in 7 months of office, PNL managed to destroy everything Romania had gained in 3 years of PSD rule, when unemployment had reached an all-time low. Liberals thus throw the country back to the Boc-Basescu government, in 2011. Only in that economic and social nightmare did we have such an unemployment rate of 5.2pct," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. He added that the PNL Government could not even maintain the current number of employees in the economy, while the liberals "were able to employ almost 15,000 cronies in the public sector". "In fact, the only anti-unemployment strategy that works in Romania today is to have a party card with the PNL logo. When people lose their jobs you need a lot of cynicism and nerve to talk about pharaonic investments in two five-year terms. The liberals insist on this farce praised by a minister as 'the PNL's Marshall Plan for Romania'," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

